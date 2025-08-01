Forex reserves jump by $2.7 billion to reach $698.19 billion

To keep the rupee from taking wild swings, RBI steps in and sells dollars when needed—not to fix a specific rate, but just to keep things calm. It's all about making sure currency markets don't get too chaotic.

Why forex reserves are crucial for India

Forex reserves aren't just numbers—they're India's financial safety net. They include foreign cash, gold, and special assets with global institutions.

When global prices or economies get shaky, these reserves help RBI support the rupee and make sure India can pay for imports smoothly.

In short: strong reserves mean more stability and confidence in India's economy.