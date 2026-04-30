Big Tech AI spending expected to hit $725 billion

Google Cloud's $20B lifts Alphabet

Google's parent company, Alphabet, just saw its stock jump nearly 7% after Google Cloud's revenue crossed $20 billion for the first time.

CEO Sundar Pichai admits cloud growth is limited by computing power right now but expects spending to keep rising.

Meanwhile, all this AI investment is squeezing cash flow for companies like Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, but they are staying optimistic about big payoffs down the line.