Big tech earnings send Nasdaq futures down over 700 points

Amazon's shares dropped 7.4% and Intel's plunged a massive 25% in early trading, with Alphabet also seeing a big loss after its earnings announcement and Samsung after missing expectations.

Even AI giants like NVIDIA and AMD weren't spared, both sliding as part of the global tech slump.

Meanwhile, Indian markets went against the grain: the Sensex actually rose by more than 300 points, helped by strong demand for IT stocks and upbeat results from Tata Group's Trent Ltd.