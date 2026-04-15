Big tech firms cut thousands in India amid AI shift Business Apr 15, 2026

Big tech companies are laying off thousands in India as they double down on artificial intelligence.

Oracle let go of 10,000 employees this April, and more cuts are reportedly being considered by Cisco, Amazon, and Meta.

As firms shift away from traditional offshore support to focus on AI, Indian workers, especially in roles exposed to AI such as code generation, data transformation, report creation and testing, are feeling the impact.