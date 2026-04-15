Big tech firms cut thousands in India amid AI shift
Business
Big tech companies are laying off thousands in India as they double down on artificial intelligence.
Oracle let go of 10,000 employees this April, and more cuts are reportedly being considered by Cisco, Amazon, and Meta.
As firms shift away from traditional offshore support to focus on AI, Indian workers, especially in roles exposed to AI such as code generation, data transformation, report creation and testing, are feeling the impact.
Routine coding and data jobs vulnerable
Routine coding and data jobs are at risk as automation speeds up, but there's a silver lining: roles involving strategic decision-making are harder to automate.