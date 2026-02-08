Big tech's AI spending could hit $600 billion in 2026

Amazon plans to spend $200 billion in 2026. Alphabet increased its spending plans in 2026, and Meta has increased spending plans in 2026 for its AI ambitions. It's a serious race to build the future of tech.

Stocks react to the news

Microsoft is increasing spending in 2026. But not everyone's cheering: Amazon and Alphabet stocks dropped after the news, while chipmakers like NVIDIA saw big gains thanks to soaring demand for their hardware.

Meanwhile, software companies are taking a hit—the S&P 500 software index has fallen almost 8% this week as experts warn that pouring so much into AI could put other parts of tech at risk.