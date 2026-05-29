Big US companies pause AI experiments as token costs climb

Uber and Microsoft tighten AI access

To keep spending in check, firms like Uber and Microsoft are tightening access to AI tools and rethinking their approach.

OpenAI and Anthropic also offer cheaper models, while Salesforce is helping teams track if their AI investments actually pay off.

Still, most of what companies spend on coding with AI doesn't lead to finished products; only about 18% does, so everyone's looking for smarter ways to use these powerful (but expensive) tools.