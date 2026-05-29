Big US companies pause AI experiments as token costs climb
Big US companies have been going all-in on AI, but now many are hitting pause: turns out running these tools is way pricier than expected.
With budgets blown in just a few months and token costs (basically, how you measure AI usage) shooting up, businesses are realizing that experimenting with the latest tech comes at a real cost.
Uber and Microsoft tighten AI access
To keep spending in check, firms like Uber and Microsoft are tightening access to AI tools and rethinking their approach.
OpenAI and Anthropic also offer cheaper models, while Salesforce is helping teams track if their AI investments actually pay off.
Still, most of what companies spend on coding with AI doesn't lead to finished products; only about 18% does, so everyone's looking for smarter ways to use these powerful (but expensive) tools.