Big US firms report earnings amid AI and consumer pressures
Earnings from some of the biggest US companies, Microsoft, Meta, Qualcomm, Procter & Gamble, and Starbucks, are dropping July 29.
These numbers will show how tech spending is holding up and what challenges consumer brands are facing right now.
With Alphabet's recent stock dip linked to heavy AI investments, all eyes are on how these other giants are handling costs and shifting trends.
Meta $60.2B and $125-145B AI plans
Meta is eyeing a strong quarter with $60.2 billion in revenue (up 27% from last year), but its massive AI spending plans ($125-145 billion by 2026) have some investors nervous, even as Goldman Sachs sticks with an $830 price target.
Consensus estimates peg Microsoft's revenue at $87.71 billion.
On the consumer side, P&G faces slower demand and higher tariffs with a forecast of $21.4 billion; Qualcomm's buybacks hit $5.4 billion; Starbucks is focusing on a turnaround after a projected 32% drop in earnings per share.
It's a big week for seeing who's adapting, and who's feeling the pressure, in today's market.