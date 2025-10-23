bigbasket's record-breaking Diwali: sales up 500% on electronics, gold coins Business Oct 23, 2025

bigbasket, the Tata Group's online grocery platform, just had a Diwali to remember—sales jumped 500% compared to last year.

The rush was driven by a spike in electronics like iPhones and home appliances, helped along by their instant delivery tie-up with Croma.

Gold and silver coins were also a huge hit on Dhanteras, with sales up 1000% from last year.