bigbasket's record-breaking Diwali: sales up 500% on electronics, gold coins
bigbasket, the Tata Group's online grocery platform, just had a Diwali to remember—sales jumped 500% compared to last year.
The rush was driven by a spike in electronics like iPhones and home appliances, helped along by their instant delivery tie-up with Croma.
Gold and silver coins were also a huge hit on Dhanteras, with sales up 1000% from last year.
Traditional Diwali essentials also saw big gains
It wasn't just gadgets—traditional Diwali essentials saw big growth too.
Pooja items were up 35%, fresh flowers and leaves rose 45%, and devotional products under Daivya Sparsh nearly doubled.
Even sweets, chocolates, crockery, and utensils saw big gains, showing how more people are turning to online shopping for classic festival buys.
The game-changing 10-minute delivery service
bigbasket's 10-minute delivery service, powered by over 700 dark stores in 60+ cities, was a game-changer for last-minute shoppers.
Serving over 10 million customers, the platform blended tech with tradition, proving that quick service and the right partnerships can make festive shopping smoother—and a lot more popular.