BigEndian Semiconductors raises $6 million for vision AI chips
BigEndian Semiconductors just landed $6 million in fresh funding, thanks to IAN Alpha Fund.
The startup is all set to ramp up its Vision AI chips, technology that powers everything from security cameras and payment systems to medical devices, drones, and cars.
CEO Sunil Kumar says Vision AI is the next big leap for artificial intelligence, moving beyond just cloud computing.
BigEndian targets market readiness and engineering
With this funding, BigEndian will focus on getting its chips ready for market and expanding its product engineering capabilities.
Kumar highlights the need for secure Vision AI platforms made for emerging markets like the Global South.
The company is also prepping for India's growing chip manufacturing scene by working with standardized technology that fits future local factories.
For now, it will keep building its chips through partners in Taiwan and Germany, after the successful tape-out of its first commercial chip, which marks a big step forward.