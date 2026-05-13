BigEndian Semiconductors raises $6 million for vision AI chips

BigEndian targets market readiness and engineering

With this funding, BigEndian will focus on getting its chips ready for market and expanding its product engineering capabilities.

Kumar highlights the need for secure Vision AI platforms made for emerging markets like the Global South.

The company is also prepping for India's growing chip manufacturing scene by working with standardized technology that fits future local factories.

For now, it will keep building its chips through partners in Taiwan and Germany, after the successful tape-out of its first commercial chip, which marks a big step forward.