Bilibili reportedly offers creators $0.70 per 1,000 views, payouts vary
Business
Bilibili, the Chinese video platform, is stepping up its global game by reportedly offering creators about $0.70 for every 1,000 views; that's potentially $700 for 1,000,000 views.
The exact payout can vary, though, since it depends on things like where your viewers are and what kind of content you make.
Bilibili requires 100 subscribers 2,000 views
To apply for monetization, you'll need at least 100 subscribers and 2,000 valid public views.
Bilibili checks for originality and copyright before letting you in, and payouts can be reduced by taxes or fraud checks.
The platform's has relaunched its international app and building a sponsorship marketplace to help connect creators with brands as it expands into more countries.