Bill Ackman suggests US Fed should adopt 3% inflation target
Hedge fund manager and the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman, is pushing back against a possible interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.
He thinks the Fed's usual 2% inflation target doesn't fit today's economy and suggests aiming for 3% instead.
Ackman points to tighter financial conditions and recent drops in the stock market as reasons to rethink old targets.
Inflation about 4%, Fed undecided
Despite Ackman's concerns, the Fed hasn't ruled out raising rates soon.
Inflation remains above its goal: October 2026 saw prices up about 4% year-on-year, according to unofficial estimates (the BLS did not publish official year-on-year data because October 2025 data was not collected).
The final decision on interest rates will come after its December meeting, so all eyes are on what it will do next.