Bill Ackman's Pershing Square plans $5 billion US fund IPO

Pershing Square fund seeks $10 billion

The fund hopes to raise up to $10 billion total through both the IPO and a private placement, with shares set at $50 each.

So far, it's already locked in $2.8 billion from family offices and big investors like pension funds and insurers.

Plus, for every five shares you buy in this new fund, you get one extra share of Pershing Square, kind of a bonus for early backers.

Final pricing gets announced Tuesday.