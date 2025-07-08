Bill Gates drops out of top 10 billionaires

Gates' drop isn't about bad business moves

Gates' drop isn't about bad business moves—it's about choosing to give back.

He and Melinda have already donated $60 billion and plan to give away almost everything over the next two decades.

It's a rare move among tech giants, especially as others like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Steve Ballmer climb up the ranks.

For anyone watching how wealth shapes the world, it's a reminder that some fortunes are being used for more than just getting richer.