Bill Gates drops out of top 10 billionaires
Bill Gates just slipped to 12th place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after his net worth dropped by $52 billion—now at $124 billion.
The main reason? He's been giving away huge amounts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, making philanthropy a bigger priority than holding onto his billionaire status.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk still tops the list with $346 billion.
Gates' drop isn't about bad business moves
Gates' drop isn't about bad business moves—it's about choosing to give back.
He and Melinda have already donated $60 billion and plan to give away almost everything over the next two decades.
It's a rare move among tech giants, especially as others like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Steve Ballmer climb up the ranks.
For anyone watching how wealth shapes the world, it's a reminder that some fortunes are being used for more than just getting richer.