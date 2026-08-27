Bill Gates warns AI could replace millions of human jobs
Business
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence, or AI, saying it could replace millions of jobs, including roles in software, law, customer service, and even construction.
Unlike older tech like the steam engine, AI can actually handle tasks that used to need human brainpower.
Gates says this shift could seriously shake up how we work.
Gates suggests 'Human reserved' jobs
To help soften the blow, Gates suggests creating "Human Reserved" jobs, like healthcare and early education, where empathy and judgment matter most.
He also thinks we should rethink taxes to make hiring people more attractive than just investing in robots or AI.
Plus, he's proposing a "token tax" on AI and robots to fund retraining programs for anyone whose job gets automated away.