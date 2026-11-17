Billionbrains Garage Ventures hits 52-week high after ₹1,905cr block deal
Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, just hit a fresh 52-week stock high after its shares jumped 2.5% on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
This boost came right after a massive ₹1,905 crore block deal where 8.7 crore shares (about 1.4% of the company) changed hands at ₹219 each, even though that's slightly below Monday's closing price of ₹224.90.
Groww ₹3,708cr block and 46% gain
Earlier this month, there was another big trade: 17.42 crore shares (2.8% of equity) swapped for ₹3,708 crore with major players like Peak XV Partners selling and Goldman Sachs buying in.
Overall in 2026, Groww's stock has soared by 46%, easily beating the Nifty 50 index, which has declined 3.1% over the same period.
Not bad for a fintech favorite!