Earlier this month, there was another big trade: 17.42 crore shares (2.8% of equity) swapped for ₹3,708 crore with major players like Peak XV Partners selling and Goldman Sachs buying in.

Overall in 2026, Groww's stock has soared by 46%, easily beating the Nifty 50 index, which has declined 3.1% over the same period.

Not bad for a fintech favorite!