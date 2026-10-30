Binance $6.3B hack tied to TraderTraitor after possible DevOps compromise
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, just got hit by a huge hack: $6.3 billion vanished after a possible compromise of a DevOps engineer's laptop.
The cyber heist was attributed to a North Korean group called TraderTraitor, with what it described as high confidence, who used ethereum and bitcoin networks to move the stolen funds.
Tether Circle Ripple freeze $3B assets
Crypto companies like Tether, Circle, and Ripple have managed to locate or freeze about $3 billion of the stolen assets so far, but the hackers still hold a big chunk in ether and bitcoin.
Binance says users won't lose money from this breach, promising to cover any gaps with its Secure Asset Fund.
The incident is raising some serious questions about how safe centralized crypto exchanges really are against these kinds of attacks.