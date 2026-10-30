Binance breach forces $1.53 billion liquidations with 83.8% long positions
The crypto world took a big hit on October 30, 2026, after a major security breach at Binance led to $1.53 billion in forced liquidations.
Most of the losses came from traders who were betting prices would go up: 83.8% of liquidated positions were "longs."
The breach affected assets worth $6.3 billion, sending shockwaves through the market.
Binance pauses withdrawals and deposits
Binance quickly paused withdrawals and deposits for security checks, which caused bitcoin to drop to around $76,460 before bouncing back near $78,500.
ether also dipped below $2,200 but later steadied around $2,240.
In just 12 hours, liquidations hit $1.37 billion, with 49.2% coming from Binance alone.
bitcoin and ether traders felt it most: bitcoin saw about $499 million in liquidations and ether around $358 million, including the largest individual liquidation tracked by CoinGlass, an $11 million bitcoin long on Binance.