Binance hack affects $6.3 billion and halts deposits and withdrawals

The hack started when a DevOps engineer's laptop was compromised, letting attackers pull off unauthorized withdrawals.

Binance quickly froze about $3 billion in assets tied to the breach and cut off access to affected addresses.

Sharat Chandra, Founder, EmpowerEdge Ventures, called this, "We are only witnessing the beginning of a new threat landscape, where rogue elements will increasingly weaponise frontier technologies, including AI, to exploit vulnerabilities. Banks, NBFCs, fintechs and Web3 players have all been at the receiving end of these attacks. The industry must step up investments in cybersecurity, strengthen threat intelligence and build resilient digital infrastructure capable of withstanding sophisticated attacks, including zero-day exploits."

Binance also promised more transparency by updating its Proof of Reserves once everything is sorted out.