Binance hacked after North Korea's TraderTraitor stole over $6.3 billion

The hackers are trying to turn those frozen stablecoins into Ethereum, making recovery tougher.

Binance has paused withdrawals, cut off compromised access, and is working with law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to track down the money.

Co-CEO Richard Teng said, "Bottom line - your money is safe, and we're covering every loss."

Despite the scare, Binance insists user investments are safe and that it is working around the clock.