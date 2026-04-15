Binance launches TradFi perpetual contracts enabling 24/7 leveraged trading
Business
Binance kicked off 2026 by launching TradFi Perpetual Contracts, letting people trade things like gold, silver, Tesla, and Amazon around the clock, just like crypto.
These contracts let you hold positions as long as you want and use high leverage, making traditional asset trading a lot more flexible.
Daily TradFi perpetual contracts volume $8.6B
Since launch, daily trading volumes shot up from $3 billion to $8.6 billion by March, a huge 188% jump.
Binance now holds 41% of this market and uses smart tech (EWMA) to keep prices steady even when regular markets are closed.