Biocon Biologics wins Japan approval for pegfilgrastim biosimilar, strengthening portfolio
Business
Biocon Biologics just scored approval in Japan for its pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a medicine that helps protect cancer patients from infections after chemotherapy.
This approval strengthens Biocon's portfolio of biosimilar products in Japan, and also means more affordable treatment options for people who need them.
Sandoz KK exclusive distributor in Japan
The drug was developed by Biocon Biologics, with Global Regulatory Partners Japan serving as the marketing authorisation holder on behalf of Biocon.
Sandoz KK will exclusively market and distribute it across Japan, further strengthening Biocon's portfolio of biosimilar products in Japan.