Biocon net sales ₹4,336cr up 10% profits ₹141.1cr up 349.36%

EBITDA rose 8.82% to ₹901.7 crore, and earnings per share more than tripled from ₹0.26 to ₹0.87, which are clear signs of better profitability.

Employee costs went up too, showing Biocon is investing in its team.

Meanwhile, the stock closed at ₹426.35 on August 6, 2026, delivering solid returns of 14.01% in six months and 17.06% across the past year, a win for investors keeping an eye on the market.