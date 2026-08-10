Biocon net sales ₹4,336cr up 10% profits ₹141.1cr up 349.36%
Business
Biocon just had a standout quarter, with net sales up 10% to ₹4,336 crore and profits jumping 349.36% to ₹141.1 crore compared to last year.
Biocon EBITDA ₹901.7cr EPS ₹0.87
EBITDA rose 8.82% to ₹901.7 crore, and earnings per share more than tripled from ₹0.26 to ₹0.87, which are clear signs of better profitability.
Employee costs went up too, showing Biocon is investing in its team.
Meanwhile, the stock closed at ₹426.35 on August 6, 2026, delivering solid returns of 14.01% in six months and 17.06% across the past year, a win for investors keeping an eye on the market.