Next Article
Biocon Pharma gets US FDA nod for gut health drug
Business
Biocon Pharma just scored a tentative green light from the US FDA for its 550mg Rifaximin tablets, teaming up with Carnegie Pharmaceuticals.
This antibacterial drug is used to help adults manage irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea and prevent certain liver-related complications.
Biocon's management optimistic about future growth
This approval gives Biocon a stronger foothold in the US generics market, particularly in gut health treatments, which are relevant due to this approval.
Even though their stock has been a bit shaky lately (up just 0.3% on October 7, but down overall this year), Biocon's management is upbeat about future growth thanks to overall business progress and ongoing expansion in the US.