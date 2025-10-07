Nifty crosses 25,100, Sensex touches 81,915 mark

If you're tracking investments or just curious about the economy, this steady climb signals confidence in big sectors like banking and tech. Even midcap and smallcap stocks joined the rise.

Sectoral trends and global cues

Momentum is coming from solid loan growth in banks and hopes for good IT earnings this quarter.

Technical signals point to more gains ahead for Bank Nifty too.

Energy and power stocks are shining right now, while a few consumer names are lagging.

No major global shocks have rocked the boat so far—so optimism is running high as we head deeper into October 2025.