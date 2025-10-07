Bitcoin hits record high of $125,689

Institutional investors are piling into regulated Bitcoin ETFs, which have accumulated substantial assets under management. Their interest is helping push prices up—even while the US dollar weakens and global economies face challenges. For anyone watching crypto as a serious investment option, this is a big deal.

Price predictions

It's not just hype: steady ETF inflows and more people wanting alternative assets are driving Bitcoin higher.

Some experts even think it could reach $150,000 by the end of this year if these trends stick around—showing how much Bitcoin matters in modern investing strategies.