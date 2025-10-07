Next Article
Sensex crosses 81,940 mark, Nifty settles above 25,100
Business
Sensex opened at 81,942 on Tuesday, with Nifty crossing the 25,100 mark—making it four days in a row of gains.
Metals and FMCG stocks led the rally, while banking shares slipped a bit.
Domestic investors are driving the rally
Even though foreign investors have been selling for 10 straight days, strong buying from Indian investors is keeping markets upbeat.
The Nifty is holding steady above key support levels; if it breaks higher, we could see more people jumping in.
Analysts say to buy on dips
Analysts say domestic confidence is high thanks to steady mutual fund inflows and recent tax cuts.
With company earnings expected to grow about 15% by FY27, things look positive—but experts still recommend playing it safe and buying during dips because global uncertainties remain.