LG Electronics India's ₹11,607cr IPO opens today: How to apply
LG Electronics India's IPO is live from Tuesday to Thursday, aiming to raise ₹11,607 crore by selling 10.18 crore shares at ₹1,080-₹1,140 each.
This is a pure Offer for Sale by the parent company—no new shares are being created.
If fully subscribed at the top price, LG's parent stake drops to about 85%, and the company could be valued around ₹77,000 crore.
Shares are expected to list on October 14.
LG Electronics India has been around since 1997
LG Electronics India has been a major player in home appliances and electronics here for nearly 28 years—think fridges, washing machines, ACs, and TVs made in Noida and Pune (with another big plant coming up in Andhra Pradesh).
They mix global R&D with local manufacturing and have a wide service network across the country.
How to apply for the IPO?
The IPO splits shares between big investors (50%), non-institutional folks (15%), and retail buyers like you (35%), with a minimum lot of 13 shares.
Anchor investors already picked up ₹3,475 crore worth before opening day.
Analysts say LG stands out for its steady profits and strong local manufacturing compared to other consumer brands—even though this sale won't bring fresh cash into the business.