LG Electronics India's ₹11,607cr IPO opens today: How to apply Business Oct 07, 2025

LG Electronics India's IPO is live from Tuesday to Thursday, aiming to raise ₹11,607 crore by selling 10.18 crore shares at ₹1,080-₹1,140 each.

This is a pure Offer for Sale by the parent company—no new shares are being created.

If fully subscribed at the top price, LG's parent stake drops to about 85%, and the company could be valued around ₹77,000 crore.

Shares are expected to list on October 14.