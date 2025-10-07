Next Article
Google for Startups gets new head in India
Business
Google just named Ragini Das as the new Head of Google for Startups in India—a full-circle moment since she was turned down by Google back in 2013.
Now, she'll be helping Indian startups connect with key resources and experts, with more details on her plans coming soon.
Das's career journey
After her first Google rejection, Das kicked off her career at Zomato and spent six years building experience and connections.
She went on to co-found leap.club in 2020 to empower women, and after pausing operations this June, she took a short break before landing this big role at Google.
Her journey also includes stints at Trident Group India and internships at Standard Chartered Bank—all backed by a BBA from Lancaster University.