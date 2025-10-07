Google for Startups gets new head in India

Das's career journey

After her first Google rejection, Das kicked off her career at Zomato and spent six years building experience and connections.

She went on to co-found leap.club in 2020 to empower women, and after pausing operations this June, she took a short break before landing this big role at Google.

Her journey also includes stints at Trident Group India and internships at Standard Chartered Bank—all backed by a BBA from Lancaster University.