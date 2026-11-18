Biocon receives European Commission approval for Pebrilzo HER2 positive biosimilar
Biocon just got the go-ahead from the European Commission for Pebrilzo, a biosimilar medicine used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer.
This is a big deal: not only is Pebrilzo the first biosimilar approved under Europe's new clinical rules, but it also marks Biocon's fifth oncology biosimilar approval in Europe and the US.
Shreehas Tambe stresses affordable biologics access
Pebrilzo is meant for adults with HER2-positive metastatic or locally recurrent unresectable breast cancer who haven't tried similar treatments before.
It's used alongside other medications to help tackle tough cases.
Biocon CEO and managing director Shreehas Tambe said the approval reinforces the company's commitment to expanding access to high quality, affordable biologic therapies for patients with EHR2-positive breast cancer.