Biocon shares rise after FDA approves Pebrilzo biosimilar in US.
Biocon's shares got a big boost after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its latest cancer drug biosimilar, Pebrilzo.
This marks Biocon's fifth oncology biosimilar to get the green light in the US and is expected to help expand affordable treatment options for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.
Pebrilzo mimics Perjeta, heart monitoring recommended
Pebrilzo treats both early and advanced HER2-positive breast cancer by targeting specific receptors on cancer cells, basically working like Perjeta.
There are some safety notes: doctors will need to watch out for possible heart issues and make sure patients use contraception.
Biocon's CEO and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe called this approval "The US FDA approval of PEBRILZO, our biosimilar pertuzumab, marks another significant milestone in Biocon's journey to expand access to high-quality biosimilars," that should help more people get quality care without breaking the bank.