BIS general manager warns AI complicates measuring growth and rates
Business
AI is shaking up how economies work, and central banks are struggling to keep up.
BIS general manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos shared at Mumbai's Global Fintech Fest that AI is changing supply, demand, and financial markets, so it's getting harder to measure things like economic growth or set interest rates.
Central banks need flexible global strategies
AI could boost productivity or even spark new waves of growth, but there's a risk it might shift income from workers to tech investments, which could slow down consumer spending.
Hernandez de Cos also warned about financial risks if AI investments don't deliver as expected.
To handle all this uncertainty, he says central banks need more flexible strategies and better global teamwork.