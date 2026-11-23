Bisleri challenges FSSAI over Goa plant bromate test results
Bisleri is pushing back after India's food safety regulator, FSSAI, called its bottled water "unsafe" and said it would initiate legal proceedings.
The whole thing kicked off when a sample from Bisleri's Goa plant was found to have slightly higher bromate levels than allowed.
Bisleri got another test done at an approved lab, which found bromate within the prescribed limit.
FSSAI pursues court action against Bisleri
Even though Bisleri says the issue was sorted out, FSSAI is still taking it to court for breaking food safety rules.
Now, Bisleri has to prove its water is safe and deal with this unexpected legal challenge, a big deal for one of India's top bottled water brands.