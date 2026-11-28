Bisleri seeks FSSAI review of West Bengal PB201 sample
Bisleri is asking India's food safety authority (FSSAI) to take another look at its West Bengal water sample.
This comes after two independent labs said the water was safe, even though both the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample, following which the regulator prohibited the sale of the specific batch (PB201) on August 12, 2026.
Bisleri says independent tests meet standards
Bisleri says independent tests Bisleri commissioned show the water meets all standards, and it wants FSSAI to sort out why results don't match up.
Bisleri shared that the difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review, adding that it will fully cooperate with authorities to establish the facts.
This all follows similar checks by FSSAI in other states, as regulators work to keep bottled water safe without causing unnecessary worry.