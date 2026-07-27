Bitcoin $65,200, Ethereum $1,950 calm amid lower oil prices
Business
Bitcoin is sitting comfortably at $65,200 this Monday, up nearly 2% over the past week.
Ethereum's also showing some strength around $1,950.
Analysts say Bitcoin's calm is thanks to lower oil prices and fewer long-term holders selling off. But demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs and shifting interest rate expectations are keeping things from getting too exciting.
Altcoins mixed, Bitcoin depends on Fed
Altcoins are all over the place: Binance Coin is at $573, Solana near $76, XRP around $1.1, and Dogecoin close to $0.073.
The crypto market feels pretty cautious right now.
Experts think Bitcoin's next moves will depend on what happens at the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting and whether it can break above key resistance levels.