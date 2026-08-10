Bitcoin $65,242, US spot bitcoin and ether ETFs pull $1.1B
bitcoin is sitting around $65,242 after a rollercoaster week, with US spot bitcoin and ether ETFs pulling in $1.1 billion, their strongest weekly performance since mid-April.
This surge in ETF investments suggests crypto confidence is picking up again, and the global crypto market cap has nudged up to $2.22 trillion.
Bitcoin up 4.66% Ethereum up 5.09%
bitcoin and ethereum both saw small gains in the last day, while BNB and Solana edged up too. Dogecoin and Cardano slipped a bit.
Over the past week, bitcoin climbed 4.66% and ethereum jumped 5.09%.
Experts say bitcoin's key support zone is between $64,200-$64,500, with resistance ahead at $65,400-$65,600.
US CPI could prompt crypto profit-taking
The next big moment: US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers drop on August 12.
If inflation cools off, analysts think crypto could keep rallying, but if prices heat up again, we might see some traders cash out profits instead.