Bitcoin, altcoin investments could lead to major market crash
Big news in crypto: companies are planning to stash around $79 billion in Bitcoin and $25 billion in altcoins like Ether and Solana into digital-asset treasuries (DATs) by 2025.
This shift has already boosted altcoin prices since April, but there's a catch—if DAT share prices dip below their net asset value, it could trigger major sell-offs and make market slumps even worse.
DATs are becoming a hot topic in crypto circles
Some companies, like Metaplanet Inc. and Upexi Inc., have already seen sharp drops in value this year, raising red flags about how stable these DATs really are.
Experts warn that if a DAT's market value falls below its assets, forced sales could follow.
Even with all this uncertainty, bankers are still pushing hard for more DATs—though some folks question whether they're just fueling speculation rather than building something solid for the long run.