Bitcoin, altcoin investments could lead to major market crash

DATs are becoming a hot topic in crypto circles

Some companies, like Metaplanet Inc. and Upexi Inc., have already seen sharp drops in value this year, raising red flags about how stable these DATs really are.

Experts warn that if a DAT's market value falls below its assets, forced sales could follow.

Even with all this uncertainty, bankers are still pushing hard for more DATs—though some folks question whether they're just fueling speculation rather than building something solid for the long run.