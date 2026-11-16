Bitcoin and Ethereum slip amid ETF outflows and liquidations
Bitcoin slipped 2.13% to $64,091.38, and Ethereum dropped below $1,800 on Monday, with both coins seeing sharp swings.
The drop is mainly due to big ETF outflows and a wave of leveraged trades getting liquidated.
Crypto market mood is tense too: the Binance Fear and Greed Index shows "extreme fear" at just 12.
Ethereum ETFs logged nearly $400 million outflows
Institutional investors have been pulling money out fast: Ethereum ETFs registered nearly $400 million in a week.
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, points to rising interest rates, global economic uncertainty, and the unwinding of risky bets as key reasons for the slump.
Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, adds that tough financial conditions worldwide are making things even harder for crypto right now, despite lots of trading activity.