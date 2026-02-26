Bitcoin bounces back to $68,000 mark

Bitcoin options expiry on February 27 could bring volatility

With Bitcoin holding steady above $67K, eyes are now on whether it can hit the next target of $69,973.

There's a 45.6% chance it'll stay between $68K and $70K today, according to Polymarket.

Investors are spreading out their buys to handle risk ahead of a huge options expiry worth $10.5 billion coming up on February 27.