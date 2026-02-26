Bitcoin bounces back to $68,000 mark
Bitcoin just bounced back, climbing to around $68,000 on February 26, after earlier weakness during the week.
Ethereum and Solana also caught some of that upward wave.
Bitcoin options expiry on February 27 could bring volatility
With Bitcoin holding steady above $67K, eyes are now on whether it can hit the next target of $69,973.
There's a 45.6% chance it'll stay between $68K and $70K today, according to Polymarket.
Investors are spreading out their buys to handle risk ahead of a huge options expiry worth $10.5 billion coming up on February 27.
Market signals show potential for rapid changes
A short squeeze in crypto derivatives helped flip a five-week ETF outflow streak—after big ETF outflows, fresh money started coming back in (as of Feb. 26, 2026, the source reports over $257 million of inflows into Bitcoin ETFs).
Right now, market signals like RSI and ADX suggest things are steady but could get interesting fast.