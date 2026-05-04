Bitcoin breaks past $80,000, peaks at $80,393 in Singapore
Business
Bitcoin just broke past $80,000 for the first time since Jan. 31, peaking at $80,393 in Singapore.
This jump comes as MSCI's Asian equities gage neared an all-time high and excitement builds around crypto's comeback.
US Bitcoin ETFs draw $630 million inflow
Global tensions and big moves by investors are both in play. The US is making headlines with its plans for safer shipping routes near Iran, adding some uncertainty to world markets.
Meanwhile, US Bitcoin ETFs saw a huge $630 million flow in just one day, and talk of new stablecoin rules is keeping optimism high.
As Richard Galvin from DACM puts it, $80,000 "has been a big psychological barrier" and "It's early days," for crypto fans.