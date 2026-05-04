Bitcoin breaks past $80,000, peaks at $80,393 in Singapore

US Bitcoin ETFs draw $630 million inflow

Global tensions and big moves by investors are both in play. The US is making headlines with its plans for safer shipping routes near Iran, adding some uncertainty to world markets.

Meanwhile, US Bitcoin ETFs saw a huge $630 million flow in just one day, and talk of new stablecoin rules is keeping optimism high.

As Richard Galvin from DACM puts it, $80,000 "has been a big psychological barrier" and "It's early days," for crypto fans.