Bitcoin climbs above $84,000 after SEC exempts tokenized stock trading

Ethereum jumped 5.95% in a day, while coins like Solana and XRP saw gains up to 10.18%. The entire crypto market cap climbed 4.83% to $2.88 trillion.

Experts say this surge comes from both fresh regulatory support and strong ETF inflows (about $433 million poured in recently).

With the SEC showing signs of adapting to crypto trends, many believe this could mean more stability and confidence ahead for digital markets.