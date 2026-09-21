Bitcoin climbs above $84,000 after SEC exempts tokenized stock trading
Business
Bitcoin just hit above $84,000 after the US Securities and Exchange Commission decided to exempt tokenized stock trading.
This move is being called a big win for crypto, as it could help bring more major investors into digital assets.
Crypto market cap climbs to $2.88T
Ethereum jumped 5.95% in a day, while coins like Solana and XRP saw gains up to 10.18%. The entire crypto market cap climbed 4.83% to $2.88 trillion.
Experts say this surge comes from both fresh regulatory support and strong ETF inflows (about $433 million poured in recently).
With the SEC showing signs of adapting to crypto trends, many believe this could mean more stability and confidence ahead for digital markets.