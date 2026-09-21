Bitcoin climbs over 5% as US spot ETFs net $6.2 million

Bitcoin had a strong week, climbing over 5% and peaking above $81,804 before trading at $81,452.23 at 09:14 IST on September 21.

The boost came as US spot Bitcoin ETFs finished the week with a marginal $6.2 million net inflow, as heavy midweek redemptions were offset by strong buying on Thursday and Friday, even as the Senate setback for the CLARITY Act and economic uncertainty lingered.