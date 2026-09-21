Bitcoin climbs over 5% as US spot ETFs net $6.2 million
Bitcoin had a strong week, climbing over 5% and peaking above $81,804 before trading at $81,452.23 at 09:14 IST on September 21.
The boost came as US spot Bitcoin ETFs finished the week with a marginal $6.2 million net inflow, as heavy midweek redemptions were offset by strong buying on Thursday and Friday, even as the Senate setback for the CLARITY Act and economic uncertainty lingered.
Bitcoin faces resistance near $82,000
US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $6.2 million this week, helping Bitcoin regain key price levels.
There's still tough resistance ahead at around $82,000, but if it breaks through, prices could push higher.
Meanwhile, NEAR Protocol and Venice Token were standout gainers with over 22% jumps each; Avalanche and Jupiter also saw solid gains.
Even with positive vibes (the Crypto Fear and Greed Index hit 72), high leverage and policy questions are keeping things interesting for crypto traders.