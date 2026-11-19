Bitcoin climbs to $63,750 despite Fed rate hike talk
Bitcoin managed to climb back to around $63,750 after a 1.6% recovery since midnight UTC on November 19, even though there is still talk of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike.
It is not all sunshine: prices are still about 11% lower than last week, and Bitcoin ETFs saw over $300 million pulled out just on Wednesday.
Bitcoin derivatives see 70% put demand
Investors are playing it safe right now: about 70% of derivatives trades are put options for downside protection.
Still, open interest in Bitcoin rose to $42.5 billion despite heavy sell-offs near $62,000.
Meanwhile, hype around AI giant Anthropic's upcoming IPO has sent tokens like Pearl (PEARL) soaring, but experts are not sure if this will pull money away from crypto or just add more excitement to the mix.