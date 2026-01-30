Bitcoin crashes to $82,000—lowest since late 2025
Bitcoin just slid to $82,000, marking its lowest point since November and a steep drop from its October high.
Uncertainty over who will lead the US Federal Reserve and general market nerves are behind the fall.
Why does this matter?
This sharp dip triggered $1.7 billion in liquidations in a single day and coincided with sizable outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, including more than $140 million this week and over $1.3 billion last week.
Some crypto stocks also took a hit. Some popular altcoins like Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin fell by several percent, with some reports noting declines of nearly 7%.
Basically, if you're into crypto—even casually—this affects your wallet or watchlist.
What's causing the chaos?
Investors are spooked because the Fed kept interest rates steady at 3.50%-3.75% earlier this week instead of signaling cuts.
With no clear direction on Fed leadership or future policy moves, many are playing it safe—and that's sending shockwaves through the whole crypto scene.