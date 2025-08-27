Bitcoin dips to $111,000; Ethereum hits record high
Bitcoin has dropped to about $111,375—its lowest in nearly seven weeks and down over 10% from mid-August highs.
Most altcoins are seeing some profit-taking, though Avalanche is bucking the trend with steady gains.
Meanwhile, Ethereum (Ether) just hit a record high near $4,955.
Bitcoin's dip, Ethereum's record high: What's happening
Big moves like these show how quickly the crypto scene can shift.
Even as Bitcoin cools off, ETFs attracted $250 million in two days—hinting that big investors aren't backing out just yet.
Ether's jump comes with $570 million in fresh inflows and huge withdrawals from Binance, signaling strong demand.
Plus, the US government eyeing blockchain for economic data could mean more mainstream adoption is on the way.
What does the future look like?
Analysts see Bitcoin's dip as a healthy pause after recent rallies—not a reason to panic—with ETF interest and active trading keeping things lively.
For Ethereum, all those inflows and withdrawals suggest people are betting big on its future right now.