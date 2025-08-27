Bitcoin dips to $111,000; Ethereum hits record high

Bitcoin's dip, Ethereum's record high: What's happening

Big moves like these show how quickly the crypto scene can shift.

Even as Bitcoin cools off, ETFs attracted $250 million in two days—hinting that big investors aren't backing out just yet.

Ether's jump comes with $570 million in fresh inflows and huge withdrawals from Binance, signaling strong demand.

Plus, the US government eyeing blockchain for economic data could mean more mainstream adoption is on the way.