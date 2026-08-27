Bitcoin faces $80,000 to $82,000 resistance with 8% at break-even
Bitcoin is bumping up against a big resistance zone between $80,000 and $82,000, where about 8% of its supply was last bought.
With the highest concentration at $80,000, lots of holders might start selling if prices hit their break-even point.
US Bitcoin ETFs add selling pressure
US Bitcoin spot ETFs have an average cost basis right in this range, adding extra selling pressure.
Earlier this year, a similar cluster between $60,000 and $63,000 became a strong support zone after bitcoin traded within the range for much of 2026 and only briefly fell below $60,000 during the summer but reclaimed that price level quickly.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin's 50-week moving average at $81,081 hasn't been broken since November 2025; crossing it led to major rallies in the past but now marks another hurdle for Bitcoin as it faces potential ETF-driven selloffs.