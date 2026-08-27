Bitcoin faces $80,000 to $82,000 resistance with 8% at break-even

US Bitcoin spot ETFs have an average cost basis right in this range, adding extra selling pressure.

Earlier this year, a similar cluster between $60,000 and $63,000 became a strong support zone after bitcoin traded within the range for much of 2026 and only briefly fell below $60,000 during the summer but reclaimed that price level quickly.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's 50-week moving average at $81,081 hasn't been broken since November 2025; crossing it led to major rallies in the past but now marks another hurdle for Bitcoin as it faces potential ETF-driven selloffs.