Bitcoin falls 1.5% to $84,200 after Iranian tanker attacks
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bitcoin dropped 1.5% to just above $84,200 after oil prices spiked due to Iranian tanker attacks. This global tension boosted the US dollar and Treasury yields, putting extra pressure on crypto.
FxPro said if Bitcoin dips below $83,000, it could quickly slide to $80,000.
Other coins like Dogecoin and ether also lost value.
Crypto and Asian markets slip
Dogecoin fell 5% to 9 cents, ether lost 3.5% to about $2,610, and XRP slid nearly 3%.
Rising oil (now around $101.50 a barrel) also dragged down Asian markets; the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped by 0.6%.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching for the Fed's September meeting minutes; last month's small rate hike and softer jobs data have people guessing whether interest rates will stay put or change again before year-end.