Bitcoin drops below $60,000 mark: Here we decode why
What's the story
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has fallen below the $60,000 mark for the first time since October 2024. The decline comes after a surprise selloff by Strategy Inc, one of Bitcoin's most prominent corporate holders. The company sold 32 BTC from its reserves in a move that has shaken market confidence despite being a small amount.
Investor response
Strategy's unexpected sale shakes market confidence
The unexpected sale by Strategy Inc has rattled confidence in the market, with many investors now viewing this dip as a potential buying opportunity. Emma Bernuau, a consultant at Eurosagency, said, "The market had generally considered that Strategy had no intention of selling its bitcoin and would continue accumulating regardless of market conditions." She also highlighted possible legislative tailwinds in the US as potential catalysts for future growth.
Price trajectory
Bitcoin's price journey since Trump's re-election
Bitcoin's price has been on a roller-coaster ride since Donald Trump's election in November 2024. The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of nearly $110,000 after Trump, a staunch advocate of cryptocurrencies, was re-elected. However, it has lost more than half its value since hitting above $126,000 in October last year. By 11:20am in New York today, Bitcoin was trading at around $60,800 after a slight recovery from earlier lows.
Market dynamics
Factors behind Bitcoin's decline
The recent crash in Bitcoin can be attributed to several factors, including capital outflows from Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical uncertainty, and doubts over the strength of a key demand driver in the market. Investors have increasingly focused on Strategy Inc, amid concerns over the sustainability of its corporate digital-asset treasury strategy that played a major role in supporting the previous crypto rally.
Market shift
AI trend diverts cryptocurrency investment
The broader cryptocurrency market is also witnessing a shift, with capital that once flowed steadily into cryptocurrencies now being distributed across a wider range of speculative investments. Artificial intelligence has emerged as the latest technology trend attracting significant investor attention. This shift has impacted other cryptocurrencies too, with Ether falling as much as 12.8% to its lowest level since April 2025, while XRP, Solana and Dogecoin all fell over 5%.