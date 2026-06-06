Bitcoin drops below $60,000 mark: Here we decode why

Investor response

Strategy's unexpected sale shakes market confidence

The unexpected sale by Strategy Inc has rattled confidence in the market, with many investors now viewing this dip as a potential buying opportunity. Emma Bernuau, a consultant at Eurosagency, said, "The market had generally considered that Strategy had no intention of selling its bitcoin and would continue accumulating regardless of market conditions." She also highlighted possible legislative tailwinds in the US as potential catalysts for future growth.