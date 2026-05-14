Bitcoin falls below $80,000 amid crypto market slide on Thursday
Business
Bitcoin just dipped under $80,000, landing around $79,600 on Thursday. The whole crypto market took a hit, dropping 1.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum also slid down to $2,266.
While most major coins like BNB and Solana lost ground (some by over 4%), Dogecoin and Tron actually managed small gains.
Holders cashing out amid U.S.-China talks
Analysts say long-term holders are cashing out profits and short-term hype is fading, making the market feel a bit soft right now.
Plus, ongoing U.S.-China talks have traders feeling cautious thanks to global uncertainty.
Bitcoin still holds nearly 60% of the total crypto market cap (which is now at $2.65 trillion), but for now, it looks like everyone's playing it safe.