Bitcoin falls below $80,000 amid crypto market slide on Thursday

Holders cashing out amid U.S.-China talks

Analysts say long-term holders are cashing out profits and short-term hype is fading, making the market feel a bit soft right now.

Plus, ongoing U.S.-China talks have traders feeling cautious thanks to global uncertainty.

Bitcoin still holds nearly 60% of the total crypto market cap (which is now at $2.65 trillion), but for now, it looks like everyone's playing it safe.