Bitcoin falls to $57,742, down more than 50% since October

Fed tightening sparks bitcoin ETF outflows

The US Federal Reserve's tough talk on inflation is making investors rethink risky bets like crypto.

In June alone, U.S.-listed bitcoin ETFs saw more than $4 billion pulled out, their biggest withdrawal yet.

On top of that, Strategy Inc. a major corporate holder of bitcoin, spooked some people by announcing stock buybacks and flexible reserves, raising questions about future demand.

Analyst Tony Sycamore also pointed out that upcoming US jobs data could keep the pressure on if it pushes the Fed to stay strict.