Bitcoin falls to $60,000 after Asian selling amid $827 million liquidations
Bitcoin just slid down to $60,000 after climbing toward $64,500 on Monday.
The drop came fast, with heavy selling during the Asian trading hours.
It's not just Bitcoin feeling the pressure. Across the crypto scene, there's been about $827 million in liquidations and a wave of investors pulling money out.
US Bitcoin ETFs post $569.74 million outflows
US Bitcoin ETFs saw $569.74 million in outflows, extending the withdrawal streak to five consecutive trading sessions, and Ethereum ETFs lost $84.96 million too.
Long-term Bitcoin holders are especially feeling it right now, facing average losses of 33% as prices fell.
With Bitcoin down 20% this month alone, everyone's watching to see if it can stay above that crucial $59,000 to $60,000 support line.